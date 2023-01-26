    বাংলা

    Schoolboy falls to his death from roof trying to collect ball

    He fell through the gap between buildings as he tried to retrieve the ball from the other roof

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 04:48 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 04:48 PM

    A schoolboy has fallen to his death from a six-storey building attempting to retrieve a ball from the neighbouring roof in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh.

    The 12-year-old sixth-grader Tushar Ahmed Kayes and his family lived on the fourth floor of the building. The incident occurred on Thursday, police said.

    The boy’s father Delowar Hossain supplies goods to a private company while his mother Happy Akter is a stay-at-home wife. Tushar was living at his grandparents’ home since his parents split. He was their only child.

    Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, chief of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, said relatives and neighbours found Tushar critically injured and rushed him to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

    Tushar’s grandfather Md Liton said: “Tushar was playing cricket with several others on the roof of the building in the afternoon. At one point, the ball fell on the roof of the neighbouring building.”

    “When he tried to collect the ball from that roof, he fell through the gap between the buildings.”

