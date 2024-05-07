Rain showers relief on Chuadanga after sweltering heat for over a month

It started with a drizzle, followed by heavy downpours

After enduring a heatwave for over a month, the residents of Chuadanga have breathed a sigh of relief as rain finally fell across the district.

It started with a drizzle at 3:37pm on Monday, followed by heavy downpours from 4pm onwards.

This sudden rainfall brought relief from the intense heat and eased public life.

The Meteorological Department’s Chuadanga station recorded 24 mm of rain during this time.

Before the rainfall, dark clouds had gathered around 3pm, accompanied by a storm and drizzle. Some areas even experienced hailstorms.

The heavy rainfall continued intermittently from 4:30pm, often accompanied by thunder and lightning.

No casualties were reported despite the stormy weather.

However, farmers who had not yet harvested their paddy were concerned about potential damage from the hailstorms.

Mujibur Rahman, a farmer from Jehala village in Alamdanga, expressed relief that he had already harvested his paddy, minimising potential losses.

Musleh Uddin, the deputy assistant agriculture officer at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Chuadanga, reassured that the relatively light hailstorms were unlikely to cause significant damage.

However, he expressed concern about the lack of rain for jute cultivation.

Jaminur Rahman, chief of Chuadanga Meteorological Office, said that the hailstones during the storm measured about 1 centimetre in length.

He mentioned that the district had experienced a heatwave throughout April, with temperatures reaching as high as 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Therefore, the rainfall was eagerly awaited and welcomed by both people and nature in the area.

As of the time of writing this report at 7pm, heavy rainfall was still occurring in the district.

Chuadanga topped the temperature list almost everyday during the heatwave.

The mercury hit 43.7 degrees Celsius in the district when its neighbour Jashore reported 43.8 degrees Celsius, the second-highest on record.

Although rains had started in other parts of the country several days ago, Chuadanga was still experiencing the heatwave.