War crimes convict Ukil Uddin dies in custody at Dhaka hospital

Ukil Uddin Sheikh, a death-row inmate convicted of committing war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War in Bagerhat, has died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 77.
He was behind bars at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to illness seven days ago. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 1 am on Wednesday, said senior jail superintendent Subhash Kumar Ghosh.
The inmate’s ID number was 819/A at Keraniganj prison. He was a native of Bagerhat’s Morrelganj Upazila.
On Nov 30, seven people, including Ukil, were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War. Ukil was present in court along with two other convicts during the delivery of the verdict.
The court ruled that all seven of the charges against the criminals—including rape and murder—were proven true.