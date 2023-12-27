War crimes convict Ukil Uddin dies in custody at Dhaka hospital

Ukil Uddin Sheikh, a death-row inmate convicted of committing war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War in Bagerhat, has died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 77.

He was behind bars at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to illness seven days ago. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 1 am on Wednesday, said senior jail superintendent Subhash Kumar Ghosh.