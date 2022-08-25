    বাংলা

    Hasina to sit with tea estate owners as worker strike for pay rise drags on

    The workers have been on a strike for nearly two weeks for a rise in their daily wage from Tk 120 to Tk 300

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 August 2022, 04:54 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 04:54 PM

    Sheikh Hasina will sit with the owners of the tea plantations in Bangladesh on Saturday amid a worker strike for a rise in their daily wage from Tk 120 to Tk 300.

    The prime minister’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayas said on Thursday the meeting will start at the Ganabhaban at 4pm a day after the strike enters its 15th day.

    The workers launched protests on Aug 9 and started to abstain from work for two hours daily for four days before the full-scale strike began on Aug 13.

    Some of them joined work after the authorities assured them of Hasina’s intervention to end the impasse and the owners offered a Tk 25 rise in their daily wage to Tk 145.

    They rejoined the others in the strike as there was no sign of assurances they could rely on, the protesters said.

    Workers’ union leaders said they would join work with talks continuing if Hasina herself gave them assurances of looking into their demand.

