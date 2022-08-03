Russian wife claims suspected Bangladesh casino kingpin Salim Prodhan is innocent

The Russian wife of businessman Salim Prodhan, who was arrested three years ago on charges of running illegal gambling operations online, has claimed the allegations are false.

Anna Prodhan appeared at Special Judge’s Court No. 6 in Dhaka on Wednesday, saying she had travelled to Bangladesh three days ago after deciding to settle in the country with their children.

Judge Md Asifuzzaman allowed her to talk to Salim in the courtroom.

“The charges brought against my husband are not true. I want his release and justice through the legal procedure,” she told the media.