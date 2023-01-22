Bangla Academy gears up for Ekushey Book Fair

The Ekushey Book Fair is set to begin on Feb 1 in keeping with tradition as the coronavirus pandemic that delayed the opening of the month-long programme in the past two years ebbed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair in person and it will continue until Feb 28. The main fair venue will be on the academy premises as usual, said Muhammad Nurul Huda, director general of the academy. The book launch and meetings with writers will be at the Suhrawardy Udyan, a historic park just across from Bangla Academy.