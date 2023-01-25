Bangladesh parliament passes universal pension scheme for people aged between 18-50

A Bangladeshi citizen has to pay premiums for at least ten years to become a pension recipient under a new government scheme, and people aged over 18 years to a maximum 50-year-old can sign up for the scheme.

The terms, as mentioned earlier, were set as the central qualifier for a Bangladeshi citizen, regardless of profession, to become a recipient under the new pension scheme, which was introduced on Tuesday after a bill in this regard was ratified by the parliament.

The bill, styled Universal Pension Management Bill, was tabled by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on the floor and passed accordingly. The bill will now be sent to the president for his consent.

The scheme would cover all citizens except civil servants who are already covered by public pensions. However, a provision is kept in the bill which says civil servants may be able to join the scheme if the government allows them at some point.