July 22 2022

    Passenger caught with gold bars worth Tk 10m at Chattogram airport

    A traveller from the UAE was caught with the gold bars, worth an estimated Tk 10 million

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2022, 8:10 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 8:10 AM

    The Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate has seized 12 gold bars from a passenger at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

    Detectives found the bars inside a bag carried by the passenger on Friday, according to Sultan Mahmud, deputy commissioner of CIID.

    The detained passenger, Mizan Uddin, arrived from UAE’s Sharjah in an Air Arabia flight. He is a resident of Chattogram’s Fatikchhari.

    Acting on a tip-off, the authorities interrogated Mizan before seizing the gold bars, Sultan said.

    The gold bars, weighing 1.38 kg, is believed to be worth Tk 10 million, he added.

