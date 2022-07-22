Passenger caught with gold bars worth Tk 10m at Chattogram airport

The Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate has seized 12 gold bars from a passenger at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

Detectives found the bars inside a bag carried by the passenger on Friday, according to Sultan Mahmud, deputy commissioner of CIID.

The detained passenger, Mizan Uddin, arrived from UAE’s Sharjah in an Air Arabia flight. He is a resident of Chattogram’s Fatikchhari.

Acting on a tip-off, the authorities interrogated Mizan before seizing the gold bars, Sultan said.

The gold bars, weighing 1.38 kg, is believed to be worth Tk 10 million, he added.