Bangla Academy criticised for ‘30% discount’ at Ekushey Book Fair

Customers enjoy a 25 percent discount at Amar Ekushey Book Fair and publishers are pushing to cut the discount to 20 percent, but a Bangla Academy notice declaring 30 percent discount for students has drawn criticisms.
After the notice spread on social media, organiser Bangla Academy says it has taken no such decision.
The signature of KM Mujahidul Islam, a director of the academy and member secretary of the fair management committee, has created confusion.
Rumman Tarshfiq, who runs Pendulum Books, shared the notice on Facebook and demanded a 25 percent discount for students and 20 percent for general customers.
Writer Zahid Sohag in another Facebook post criticised the Bangla Academy, saying they should have considered the ‘abnormally high price’ of paper before raising the discount.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, Mujahidul declined to comment on a controversial matter when he is busy preparing for the fair.
Asked about his signature on the notice, he said detectives should be tasked with finding out how that happened.
“Raising the discount for students was discussed in a meeting of the management committee, but no decision was finalised,” he added.
He also said a 25 percent discount for all at the fair will continue this year.
Shyamal Paul, a vice-president of book publishers and sellers’ association, said they discussed ways to make students more interested in books in the meeting.
One of the participants proposed 30 percent discount for students from 3pm to 5pm when the crowds are thin at the fair, but nothing was finalised, he said.
Shyamal said they also discussed if the regular discount can be cut to 20 percent.