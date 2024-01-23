Bangla Academy criticised for ‘30% discount’ at Ekushey Book Fair

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Mujahidul declined to comment on a controversial matter when he is busy preparing for the fair.



Asked about his signature on the notice, he said detectives should be tasked with finding out how that happened.



“Raising the discount for students was discussed in a meeting of the management committee, but no decision was finalised,” he added.



He also said a 25 percent discount for all at the fair will continue this year.



Shyamal Paul, a vice-president of book publishers and sellers’ association, said they discussed ways to make students more interested in books in the meeting.



One of the participants proposed 30 percent discount for students from 3pm to 5pm when the crowds are thin at the fair, but nothing was finalised, he said.



Shyamal said they also discussed if the regular discount can be cut to 20 percent.