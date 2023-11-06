228 platoons of BGB deployed across Bangladesh to maintain law and order

As many as 228 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed to maintain law and order across the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the BGB deployed 27 platoons in Dhaka and adjacent areas, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer of the BGB said in a statement on Monday. “Another 10 platoons were kept ready,” he said.

The 228 BGB platoons took to the streets on Monday morning and continued patrolling.

At least 460 teams of the Rapid Action Battalion have been deployed across the country, including 160 patrol teams in Dhaka, according to a statement from RAB Headquarters.