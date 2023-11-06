    বাংলা

    228 platoons of BGB deployed across Bangladesh to maintain law and order

    As many as 460 teams of the Rapid Action Battalion have also been deployed including 160 patrol teams in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 06:34 AM

    As many as 228 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed to maintain law and order across the country.

    Earlier on Sunday, the BGB deployed 27 platoons in Dhaka and adjacent areas, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer of the BGB said in a statement on Monday. “Another 10 platoons were kept ready,” he said.

    The 228 BGB platoons took to the streets on Monday morning and continued patrolling.

    At least 460 teams of the Rapid Action Battalion have been deployed across the country, including 160 patrol teams in Dhaka, according to a statement from RAB Headquarters.

    Deadly violence amid the BNP’s anti-government protests and a firm response by the ruling Awami League last week have led to security concerns throughout Bangladesh.

    Buses and other vehicles have been torched and public and private properties vandalised in the past few days.

    The scenes are reminiscent of the months-long blockade that surrounded the 10th National Parliamentary Elections a decade ago.

