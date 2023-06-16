After heatwave, heavy rains in Sylhet region trigger forecast of floods

So far in 2023, Bangladeshis have survived the threat of one major cyclone, consecutive mild to severe heatwaves since the beginning of summer in April and occasional Nor'wester.

Summer in Bangladesh is officially over, but the first day of monsoon on Thursday did not arrive with any relieving signs, especially to the people in the greater Sylhet region.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, 221 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Sylhet district on Thursday, the highest in Bangladesh.

As much as 35 mm of rainfall was recorded in Srimangal, which on average, experiences the highest rainfall in a calendar year in Bangladesh.

Analysts tasked to predict early flood warnings have been considering the heavy rain as an ominous sign.