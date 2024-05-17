Bangladesh extends heat alert by two days

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has extended the heat alert by two days and forecast gradual fall in temperatures.

The prevailing heat wave over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the western part of Dhaka division may continue during the next 48 hours from Friday evening, the department said.

Chuadanga, which had experienced record temperatures in the longest wave of heat for 37 days from Mar 31, has again reported the nationwide highest temperature at 39.6 degrees Celsius, nearing the severe level.

The mercury, however, is unlikely to go above 40 degrees Celsius in the ongoing heatwave, said meteorologist Shaheenul Islam.

On Friday, a mild to moderate heatwave was sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur and Feni.

The discomfort because of an increase in humidity is likely to continue.

In the forecasts for the next three days, the department said rain activity may increase gradually.

Shaheenul said rains are highly likely across the country around May 20 and the rains may continue for three to four days.

There may be another heatwave after the rains, he warned.

The Meteorological Department issued several heat alerts by the end of April and early May.

A brief spell of rain for several days eased the temperatures before the heatwave returned on Monday to affect seven districts. It spread all over the country afterwards.