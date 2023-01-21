Momen backs Tauhedul Islam, a diplomat rebuffed by Austria as ambassador

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has thrown his support behind diplomat Md Tauhedul Islam, whom Austria has refused as the Bangladesh ambassador in Vienna.

Momen says that he will defend Tauhedul throughout his term as foreign minister, claiming that the diplomat is the victim of a conspiracy.

The foreign minister faced questions from reporters about the issue in Sylhet on Saturday amid media reports that Vienna rebuffed Dhaka’s nomination of Tauhedul as the next ambassador to Austria.