    Momen backs Tauhedul Islam, a diplomat rebuffed by Austria as ambassador

    The diplomat, currently working as the high commissioner to Singapore, was accused of mistreating a female colleague when he was the consul general in Italy’s Milan

    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 01:48 PM
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 01:48 PM

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has thrown his support behind diplomat Md Tauhedul Islam, whom Austria has refused as the Bangladesh ambassador in Vienna.

    Momen says that he will defend Tauhedul throughout his term as foreign minister, claiming that the diplomat is the victim of a conspiracy.

    The foreign minister faced questions from reporters about the issue in Sylhet on Saturday amid media reports that Vienna rebuffed Dhaka’s nomination of Tauhedul as the next ambassador to Austria.

    Tauhedul, currently working as the high commissioner to Singapore, was accused of mistreating a female colleague when he was the consul general in Italy’s Milan, according to reports.

    The reports cited his moral lapse as the reason behind Vienna’s decision not to accept his appointment.

    Momen alleged people who wanted to damage Tauhedul’s career tried to create a scandal.

    “He was withdrawn and suspended and the government’s funds were spent on the investigation that found the allegations were imaginary. He was then promoted to an ambassador.”

    Momen spoke highly of Tauhedul. “He is a very good officer. I’ll defend him as long as I’m in the ministry.”

    “Now people in the ministry, his friends, are continuously trying to damage his reputation,” Momen said, accusing the media of abetting such efforts to ruin people’s careers.

