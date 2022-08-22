Four die in road accidents in Barishal, Jhenaidah

Four people have died in two separate road accidents in Bangladesh. Three were killed after a bus crashed into a three-wheeler in Barishal, while a village doctor died when a truck rammed a motorcycle in Jhenaidah.
The Barishal accident occurred on the Barishal-Kuakata Highway in Bakerganj’s Bakharkathi area around 9:45 am on Monday, said Alauddin Milon, chief of Bakerganj Police Station.
The dead have been identified as three-wheeler driver Md Rakib, 20, his assistant Zahirul Islam Talukder, 22, and Bayezid Howladar, 20.
“A minibus from Homayra Paribahan was taking passengers to the Rupatali Bus Terminal in Barishal city. The freight truck was heading to Boalia Bazar, OC Alauddin said.
“The three-wheeler was ahead of the bus. The bus rammed the three-wheeler from behind and tried to overtake it. The three-wheeler veered out of control, swung around and crashed with the truck head-on.”
The three-wheeler overturned and fell into a ditch while the bus crashed into a roadside home owned by a man named Md Dulal.
“Assistant Zahirul died on the spot,” said the police official. Rakib and Bayezid were taken to Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.”
“One of the bus passengers was hurt in the leg, but there were no other injuries. The passengers were put on another bus following the accident.
Rajib Talukder, a witness and the uncle of Zahirul, said: “Though the bus crashed into Dulal’s house, no one was hurt. There was a bit of damage to the house. A child sleeping inside was saved by the skin of their teeth.”
Two people were brought to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition, according to Dr Rezaul Kabir of its emergency department. Members of the emergency medical team declared them dead.
One person has been detained in connection with the accident, according to SI Monir of Bakerganj police.
VILLAGE DOCTOR DIES IN JHENAIDAH ROAD CRASH
A village doctor has been killed and another injured after an accident between a truck and motorcycle in Jhenaidah’s Sadar Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Bathan bridge area in Kumrabaria Union around 10 pm on Sunday, said Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana, chief of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station.
The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Milon Hossain.
The other victim, Khokon Hossain, is a homeopathic practitioner.
“The victims had gone to Khulna to buy medicine and were on their way back by motorcycle when a truck travelling in the opposite direction crashed into it,” said OC Rana.
“The two were thrown off the vehicle and onto the road. Milon died on the spot.”
Khokon was rescued and admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital.