Four die in road accidents in Barishal, Jhenaidah

Four people have died in two separate road accidents in Bangladesh. Three were killed after a bus crashed into a three-wheeler in Barishal, while a village doctor died when a truck rammed a motorcycle in Jhenaidah.

The Barishal accident occurred on the Barishal-Kuakata Highway in Bakerganj’s Bakharkathi area around 9:45 am on Monday, said Alauddin Milon, chief of Bakerganj Police Station.

The dead have been identified as three-wheeler driver Md Rakib, 20, his assistant Zahirul Islam Talukder, 22, and Bayezid Howladar, 20.

“A minibus from Homayra Paribahan was taking passengers to the Rupatali Bus Terminal in Barishal city. The freight truck was heading to Boalia Bazar, OC Alauddin said.

“The three-wheeler was ahead of the bus. The bus rammed the three-wheeler from behind and tried to overtake it. The three-wheeler veered out of control, swung around and crashed with the truck head-on.”

The three-wheeler overturned and fell into a ditch while the bus crashed into a roadside home owned by a man named Md Dulal.