Crude bombs go off outside abandoned Awami League office in Rajshahi

Two crude bombs have exploded outside the abandoned office of the district Awami League in the City Hat area of Rajshahi city.

The incident occurred around 10:30pm on Monday, said Shah Makhdum Police Station chief Masuma Mustari.

Panic spread across the area following the explosions, prompting police to rush to the scene.

“The assailants detonated two crude bombs in quick succession on the road in front of the abandoned Awami League office before fleeing,” officer Masuma said.

“It is believed that activists of the banned organisation brought out a sudden flash procession from the spot before setting off the bombs and escaping,” she added.

According to the officer, police launched a drive in and around the area soon after arriving and recovered evidence of the explosions.

She noted that BNP leaders in the area visited the site following the incident and intend to file a case soon.