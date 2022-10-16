Minny, sentenced to death over husband's murder, seeks bail from HC again

Aysha Siddika Minny, who was sentenced to death over the much-talked-about murder of her husband Refat Shorif in the southern district of Barguna, has once again petitioned the High Court for bail.
Her lawyers submitted an application for a hearing on the matter to the panel of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath on Sunday.
"We had already submitted a bail plea. Now we have applied for a hearing," said Minny's lawyer Jamiul Haque Faisal.
Faisal is hopeful that the matter will make it to the court's hearing list.
There is no recent precedent where a person condemned to death has been granted bail. But Minny's legal team has prepared various grounds, on which they hope the application could succeed.
Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26, 2020. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband later went viral on social media.
The assailants launched the attack when the couple were returning home from Barguna Government College, of which Minny was a first-year undergraduate student.
The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.
The case took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of having a hand in the killing.
On Sept 30, 2020, a Barguna court sentenced Minny to death along with five killers of her husband for conspiring with them in the murder.
The five others are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Forazi, 23, Al Qayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, and Md Hasan, 19.
Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the key accused and so-called lover of Minny, was killed in a “shootout” with a law-enforcement agency days after the incident.