    বাংলা

    Minny, sentenced to death over husband's murder, seeks bail from HC again

    She was given the death penalty over the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna two years ago

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 10:46 AM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 10:46 AM

    Aysha Siddika Minny, who was sentenced to death over the much-talked-about murder of her husband Refat Shorif in the southern district of Barguna, has once again petitioned the High Court for bail.

    Her lawyers submitted an application for a hearing on the matter to the panel of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath on Sunday.

    "We had already submitted a bail plea. Now we have applied for a hearing," said Minny's lawyer Jamiul Haque Faisal.

    Faisal is hopeful that the matter will make it to the court's hearing list.

    There is no recent precedent where a person condemned to death has been granted bail. But Minny's legal team has prepared various grounds, on which they hope the application could succeed.

    Refat was hacked to death on a Barguna road on Jun 26, 2020. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband later went viral on social media.

    The assailants launched the attack when the couple were returning home from Barguna Government College, of which Minny was a first-year undergraduate student.

    The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in the case over the murder.

    The case took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of having a hand in the killing.

    On Sept 30, 2020, a Barguna court sentenced Minny to death along with five killers of her husband for conspiring with them in the murder.

    The five others are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Forazi, 23, Al Qayum alias Rabbi Akon, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, and Md Hasan, 19.

    Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the key accused and so-called lover of Minny, was killed in a “shootout” with a law-enforcement agency days after the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    PM Hasina, Brunei Sultan Bolkiah meet in Dhaka
    Brunei Sultan Bolkiah meets Hasina
    The two countries are expected to sign several MoUs and agreements to bolster ties
    Railway workers protest in Kamalapur to demand permanent jobs, back pay
    Railway workers protest in Kamalapur over jobs, back pay
    The workers threatened to escalate protests if their demands were not fulfilled soon, according to police
    There are no e-ticket counters or passenger queues.
    Bus passengers face chaos despite e-ticketing
    Tickets are not given to passengers until the buses arrive and are sold on the streets as there are no designated ticket counters
    Bangladesh suspends two engineers for negligence over national grid failure
    Govt suspends two PGCB officials over grid failure
    Others found culpable for the hours-long blackout earlier this month will also face consequences, State Minister Nasrul Hamid said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher