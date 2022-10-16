Minny, sentenced to death over husband's murder, seeks bail from HC again

Aysha Siddika Minny, who was sentenced to death over the much-talked-about murder of her husband Refat Shorif in the southern district of Barguna, has once again petitioned the High Court for bail.

Her lawyers submitted an application for a hearing on the matter to the panel of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath on Sunday.

"We had already submitted a bail plea. Now we have applied for a hearing," said Minny's lawyer Jamiul Haque Faisal.

Faisal is hopeful that the matter will make it to the court's hearing list.

There is no recent precedent where a person condemned to death has been granted bail. But Minny's legal team has prepared various grounds, on which they hope the application could succeed.