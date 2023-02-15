Bangladeshi rescuers recover 4 bodies of a family in Turkey earthquake

Rescue workers from Bangladesh have recovered four dead bodies of a family in the aftermath of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey after an operation that lasted eight hours.

They conducted the rescue operation at Jim Hurriyet Mahallesi in Adiyaman city on Tuesday.

The combined rescue team led by the Bangladesh army rescued one person and recovered 19 bodies in earthquake-devastated Turkey so far, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said in a statement.

The bodies of a man, a woman and their two children were recovered and handed over to their relatives.