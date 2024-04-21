3 Transcom officials remanded in custody over corruption charges

A Dhaka court has put on remand three officials of Transcom Group for questioning in a case over embezzlement, property grabbing, and illegal transfer of shares.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Hasan ordered them to be questioned in police custody for three days after hearing a petition on Sunday.

The three are - Transcom Group Manager Abu Yousuf Md Siddique, Director (Corporate Finance) Abdullah Al Mamun and Company Secretary Mohammad Mosaddaque

Lawyer Shahinur Islam Ani represented the accused at the hearing, while lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajal stood on the side of the plaintiff.

Shazhreh Huq, the daughter of the founder of Transcom Group, filed three cases against eight people at the Gulshan Police Station on Feb 22, alleging embezzlement of Tk 1 billion, possession grabbing, and illegal transfer of shares of the company.

Shazhreh has accused her sister Simeen Rahman, mother Shahnaz Rahman and Simeen's son Zaraif Ayaat Hossain in the cases. On Apr 3, they surrendered to a court and secured bail.

Latifur Rahman's wife Shahnaz is currently the chairman of Transcom Group. His elder daughter Simeen is the CEO of the group and his grandson Zaraif is its head of transformation. Younger daughter Shazhreh is also a director of Transcom Group.

The Police Bureau of Investigation-PBI arrested five officials of the group, including the three who were remanded, after the case was filed.