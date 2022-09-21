    বাংলা

    Volunteer guard attacked and killed at Rohingya refugee camp

    Three volunteer guards and two camp management leaders were previously killed in similar ways

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 09:33 AM

    A volunteer guard at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya has been shot and hacked to death by a group of assailants.

    The incident occurred at the H-51 Block of the Moynarghona-18 Rohingya camp at 3:30 am on Wednesday, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Faruk Ahmed of the Eighth Armed Police Battalion.

    The victim was identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Jafar, a Rohingya man.

    “Jafar and a few others were voluntarily guarding the entrance to the H-Block early on Wednesday when about 20-25 Rohingya criminals fired upon them from the direction of Camp-17,” said ASP Faruk.

    “At one point the criminals attacked Jafar with sharp weapons, injuring him on the head, shoulders, hands and legs. Once the criminals confirmed that Jafar was dead, they fled the scene.”

    The body was recovered from the scene and turned over to the Ukhiya Police Station, Faruk said.

    It has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy. The family of the victim, with support from the APBn, are preparing to file a case over the incident.

    Patrols at the camp have been stepped up following the incident, ASP Faruk said. An operation is underway to identify and arrest the attackers.

    Three volunteers and two camp management leaders have been killed at the camp in the past three months in similar ways.

