    বাংলা

    Two teens crushed to death after truck rams motorcycle in Khulna

    The two students of Akij Ideal School and College died instantly when a truck collided head-on with their motorcycle and ran them over on the Khulna-Jashore Highway

    Khulna Correspondent
    Published : 26 August 2022, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2022, 04:54 AM

    A truck has ploughed into a motorcycle in Khulna's Fultola, leaving two teenagers dead.

    The accident occurred on the Khulna-Jashore Highway near the upazila's Raripara on Thursday.

    The victims were identified as 17-year-old Minhaz Hasan Raj from Begunbaria village, and 18-year-old Tajibur Rahman Shadat from Taltala Sirajkati village. They were both students of Akij Ideal School and College.

    Raj and Shadat were heading to Abhaynagar on a motorcycle when a Khulna-bound truck crashed into the two-wheeler from the opposite direction, said Md Iliyaj Talukdar, chief of Fultola Police Station.

    “The truck's wheels ran over their heads and waists, killing them on the spot.”

    Both the truck's driver and his assistant fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

    The bodies have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital, the police officer said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cars for a govt project were to be returned once it ended. Officials are keeping them for personal use
    Govt project cars are not returned, used personally
    It is mandatory to return vehicles to the transport pool after the completion of a project
    Hasina questions how long Bangladesh can play host to Rohingya refugees
    How long can we host Rohingya: Hasina
    As Myanmar remains silent over the repatriation, the refugees are committing crimes in Bangladesh
    Hasina to sit with tea estate owners as worker strike for pay rise drags on
    Hasina to sit with tea estate owners
    The workers have been on a strike for nearly two weeks for a rise in their daily wage from Tk 120 to Tk 300
    US to ‘significantly increase’ resettlement of Rohingya refugees, says Blinken
    US to increase resettlement of Rohingya: Blinken
    Thousands of refugees demonstrate in Bangladesh’s camps to mark five years of a military operation that forced them out of Myanmar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher