Two teens crushed to death after truck rams motorcycle in Khulna

A truck has ploughed into a motorcycle in Khulna's Fultola, leaving two teenagers dead.

The accident occurred on the Khulna-Jashore Highway near the upazila's Raripara on Thursday.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Minhaz Hasan Raj from Begunbaria village, and 18-year-old Tajibur Rahman Shadat from Taltala Sirajkati village. They were both students of Akij Ideal School and College.

Raj and Shadat were heading to Abhaynagar on a motorcycle when a Khulna-bound truck crashed into the two-wheeler from the opposite direction, said Md Iliyaj Talukdar, chief of Fultola Police Station.

“The truck's wheels ran over their heads and waists, killing them on the spot.”

Both the truck's driver and his assistant fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The bodies have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital, the police officer said.