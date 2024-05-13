Hasina urges Saudi Arabia to extend visa approval time for Hajj

Over 10,000 Hajj pilgrims are yet to get a visa from Saudi Arabia because of various complexities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Saudi Arabia to extend the visa approval time for Hajj pilgrims so that all of them can perform the annual pilgrimage.

Her Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed the media about the matter after Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan saw her at the Ganabhaban on Monday, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The ambassador said he is taking the initiative to issue visas for the Hajj pilgrims, Nazrul said.

The envoy also expressed the interest of Saudi investors and companies to implement some projects in Bangladesh and handed her a list of those projects.

Hasina said the relevant Bangladesh ministries and divisions will scrutinise the proposals.

They also discussed the current situation in Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is preparing another consignment of assistance for the Palestinian people following two previous consignments.

"The whole world is behind Palestine except the US and its few allies," Nazrul quoted her as saying.

The Saudi envoy said there are some 3.2 million Bangladeshis in his country who are contributing to both economies.

The premier urged the ambassador to take steps to encourage Bangladeshis living in Saudi Arabia to send their remittances through legal channels.

Salman F Rahman, her adviser on private industry and investment, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Office Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were also present.