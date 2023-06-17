BSMMU residency programme doctors protesting over pay seek PM Hasina’s intervention

The demonstrating doctors later said that deploying the non-medical personnel to face off against the physicians was a tactic used by the university’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin to drown out their voices.

On Saturday, some representatives of the demonstrators at a press conference in Dhaka went further with the allegations against the VC, claiming that Dr Sharfuddin made some baseless accusations against the protesters, such as ransacking portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the campus, and injuring a fellow doctor.

Bangladesh’s law considers desecrating and defaming the images of Bangabandhu, the country's founding father, as a criminal offence.

While reading out a written statement, Dr Benazir Belal Khan, one of the leaders of the movement, said some of the demonstrators captured the whole episode on video, and they can present it as evidence, which will show that the physicians were never involved in any subversive activities.

“With all respect to the VC sir, you have yet to release the name of the fellow doctor whom you alleged to be injured by the protesters,” said Dr Benazir.