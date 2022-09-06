Hasina hopes for swift settlement of Teesta water-sharing issue with India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is optimistic that the Teesta river water-sharing deal and other unresolved issues between Bangladesh and India will be settled soon.

After a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Hasina said: “India is the closest and most important neighbour of Bangladesh.”

“The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and we hope that all outstanding issues, including the Teesta water-sharing treaty, will be concluded at an early date.”

In September 2011, Bangladesh and India officially agreed to stream water from the Teesta river into both countries before then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s trip to Dhaka.