What is government’s reason for scrapping music teacher posts?

The interim government has explained its decision to scrap newly-created music teacher posts at government primary schools, citing “planning flaws and potential inequality” in the project.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO) said the secretary committee under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education found “irregularities” in the project plan and advised against proceeding with it.

“The committee observed that the project design contained flaws. Recruiting such a small number of teachers at the primary level would yield no significant benefit and might create disparity,” the statement read.

It added, “In future, subject to funding, the creation of such posts in all schools and subsequent recruitment may be considered,” according to the committee’s view.

On Sunday, facing criticism from religion-based organisations, the ministry cancelled the newly-created music teacher posts in government primary schools. The posts for physical education teachers were also withdrawn.

Alongside the cancellation, the “Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025” underwent several textual revisions.

Cultural groups, including the Charan Cultural Centre, have called on the government to reverse its decision.

According to the CAO, the interim government took note of media reports concerning the withdrawal of the proposal to recruit music and physical education teachers in primary schools.

“The initial plan involved appointing 2,500 teachers in each category across 2,500 clusters of primary schools. Following the secretary committee’s recommendation, the ministry withdrew from this decision,” the statement said.

Bangladesh has 65,569 primary schools, it added, noting that the proposed recruitment could not be implemented in most of them.

“Under a cluster-based system, a single teacher would need to cover more than 20 schools simultaneously, which the committee deemed impractical in terms of working hours,” the statement read.