Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

What is government’s reason for scrapping music teacher posts?

It says the recruitment plan was “impractical” for the existing school network

Govt explains scrapping of music teacher posts

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 04 Nov 2025, 10:55 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2025, 10:55 PM

Related Stories
Candidates must use own party symbol, even in alliance: ordinance
Candidates must use own party symbol, even in alliance: ordinance
Woman’s body found in gunny sack in Dhaka
Woman’s body found in gunny sack in Dhaka
Snubbed BNP leader’s supporters block Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway
Snubbed BNP leader’s supporters block Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway
Reform conflict: Will what didn't happen in 8 months occur in 7 days?
Reform conflict: Will what didn't happen in 8 months occur in 7 days?
Read More
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
Pakistan beat S Africa in last-over thriller
Pakistan beat S Africa in last-over thriller
Pakistan's Rauf banned over Asia Cup behaviour
Pakistan's Rauf banned over Asia Cup behaviour
4 BNP leaders expelled in Meherpur
4 BNP leaders expelled in Meherpur
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More