    Zafrullah Chowdhury to be laid to rest at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar

    His family finalised the decision after two institutions said they could not accept the donation of his body

    Published : 13 April 2023, 11:18 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 11:18 AM

    Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury will be laid to rest at the Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar, according to his family.

    The freedom fighter’s family finalised the decision about his burial after two institutions refused to accept his body, his son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury said ahead of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder’s first funeral prayer service at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Thursday.

    “My father had a lifelong wish to donate his body for medical science. We tried our best to fulfil his dream, but Dhaka Medical College (where Zafrullah studied MBBS) and Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College (founded by Zafrullah) have expressed their unwillingness to cut his body with a knife. They could not do it out of respect,” Bareesh added.

    Zafrullah’s younger brother Nazimullah Chowdhury, who was the former Bangladeshi ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, also recalled his memories before the funeral prayer service.

    On Friday, his body will be laid to rest at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar, where a second funeral prayer service will be held after Jummah prayers.

    The remains of Zafrullah were taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka around 10:30 am so people from all walks of life could pay their final respects.

    Zafrullah died at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday at the age of 82.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her deep shock over the death of Zafrullah, recalling his contributions to the country’s Liberation War, pharmaceuticals and public health sectors.

