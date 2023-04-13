Zafrullah Chowdhury to be laid to rest at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury will be laid to rest at the Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar, according to his family.

The freedom fighter’s family finalised the decision about his burial after two institutions refused to accept his body, his son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury said ahead of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder’s first funeral prayer service at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Thursday.

“My father had a lifelong wish to donate his body for medical science. We tried our best to fulfil his dream, but Dhaka Medical College (where Zafrullah studied MBBS) and Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College (founded by Zafrullah) have expressed their unwillingness to cut his body with a knife. They could not do it out of respect,” Bareesh added.