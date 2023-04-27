    বাংলা

    First Hajj flight on May 21 with quota unfulfilled

    The quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims is 127,198 this year

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 April 2023, 07:06 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 07:06 PM

    The first flight of Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh will fly on May 21, with the quota still unfulfilled after the end of the deadline for registration.

    State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan announced the date at the publication of the E-Hajj mobile app and Hajj and Umrah Guide Book on Wednesday.

    As many as 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh are allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic ritual this year. They include 15,000 pilgrims who will travel under the government's travel package, while the other trips are managed by privately-run Hajj travel agencies.

    The registration began on Feb 8 and ended on Apr 11 after eight extensions of the deadline. The government opened the registration for another day on Tuesday under special arrangements, but it still needs 6,707 pilgrims to fulfil the quota.

    The government had to extend the registration deadline as demand fell after the price of the Hajj package went up by Tk 150,000-Tk 200,000.

    Faridul said if the Hajj coordinators are counted, around 3,000 pilgrims will be needed to fulfil the quota, but no more registration will be allowed.

    “It’s not a big number, compared to other countries,” he said, and added the government was thinking about cutting the house rent next year by choosing locations far from the pilgrim sites.

    The Hajj will be held by the end of June with the exact date depending on the sighting of the moon.

    RELATED STORIES
    ফাইল ছবি
    Hajj registration ends without fulfilling quota
    The government had to extend the registration deadline eight times as the price of the Hajj package went up by Tk 150,000 - Tk 200,000
    Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline again to fulfil quota
    Hajj registration deadline extended again
    As many as 110,156 people registered until Thursday evening against a quota of 127,198
    Hajj registration deadline extended as Bangladesh fails to meet quota
    Hajj registration deadline extended
    An increase in travel costs amid rising inflation frustrates potential pilgrims
    Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline for the 7th time
    Hajj registration deadline extended again
    Critics say the prohibitively high price of the Hajj packages is the main reason for people’s lack of interest in performing the pilgrimage this year

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan