First Hajj flight on May 21 with quota unfulfilled

The first flight of Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh will fly on May 21, with the quota still unfulfilled after the end of the deadline for registration.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan announced the date at the publication of the E-Hajj mobile app and Hajj and Umrah Guide Book on Wednesday.

As many as 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh are allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic ritual this year. They include 15,000 pilgrims who will travel under the government's travel package, while the other trips are managed by privately-run Hajj travel agencies.