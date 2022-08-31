    বাংলা

    Fire destroys 50 houses in Hazaribagh slum as firefighters take control

    As many as 10 units of the fire service arrive to douse the flames

    Published : 31 August 2022, 03:20 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 03:20 PM

    A fire has engulfed 50 homes in Battala slum in Hazaribagh before firefighters could bring the flames under control.

    As many as 10 units of Fire Service and Civil Defence doused the flames around 7pm on Wednesday, according to fire service official Ershad Hossain

    He said they received news of a fire that rapidly spread across the tin-roofed houses made of bamboo and wood around 6:15pm. The damage caused by the fire was yet to be determined.

    Hazaribagh Police Station chief Md Moktaruzzaman said the blaze had charred at least 40-50 homes in the rear of the slum, but the stores right in front of them had remained intact.

    No casualties were reported in the fire, OC Moktaruzzaman said.

