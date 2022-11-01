Hasina confers Edward Kennedy Sr with ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ posthumously

Bangladesh has conferred ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ posthumously on the late US Senator Edward M Kennedy Sr for his active contribution during its war of independence from Pakistan.
Edward M Ted Kennedy Jr, the son of the late US senator, received the honour on behalf of the family from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a dinner hosted in honour of Ted Kennedy Jr and his family members at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday evening.
Kennedy Jr, a former member of the Connecticut State Senate, is on a seven-day visit to Bangladesh from Oct 29 until Nov 5 to join the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations.
“I recall with gratitude the great contributions of late senator Edward M Kennedy Sr to our Liberation War as he took a bold stance against the genocide committed by Pakistan on innocent people of Bengal despite the inactive role played by the then US administration’s,” Hasina said during her short speech at the dinner.
“Kennedy Sr also criticised the US policy to supply arms to Pakistan and boldly called to stop American military and economic aid to Pakistan until end of the war,” she added.
She also recalled Kennedy Sr’s visit to the refugee camps in India's West Bengal in August 1971.
On Sunday, Kennedy Jr, his spouse, Katherine, daughter, Kiley, and son, Teddy, paid a courtesy call to the prime minister at her official Ganabhaban residence here.
During the meeting, Hasina recalled the visit of Kennedy Sr to Bangladesh in February 1972 and said that he also raised his voice and drummed up public opinion in the US in support of Bangladesh's Liberation War.