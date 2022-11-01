Hasina confers Edward Kennedy Sr with ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ posthumously

Bangladesh has conferred ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ posthumously on the late US Senator Edward M Kennedy Sr for his active contribution during its war of independence from Pakistan.

Edward M Ted Kennedy Jr, the son of the late US senator, received the honour on behalf of the family from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a dinner hosted in honour of Ted Kennedy Jr and his family members at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday evening.

Kennedy Jr, a former member of the Connecticut State Senate, is on a seven-day visit to Bangladesh from Oct 29 until Nov 5 to join the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations.

“I recall with gratitude the great contributions of late senator Edward M Kennedy Sr to our Liberation War as he took a bold stance against the genocide committed by Pakistan on innocent people of Bengal despite the inactive role played by the then US administration’s,” Hasina said during her short speech at the dinner.