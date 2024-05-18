Two cousins die from lightning strike while harvesting rice paddy in Tangail

The two of them had travelled from Dinajpur to Kalihati to work in the fields, a UP chairman said

Two cousins have been killed in a lightning strike while harvesting rice paddy in Tangail’s Kalihati.

The accident occurred at Noabari village in Birbashinda Union on Saturday morning, said local Union Parishad Chairman Md Sohrab Ali.

The dead were identified as Afzal Hossain, 52, and Amir Hossain, 50, from Chakdafar village in Dinajpur’s Birganj.

Afzal and Amir had rented a room at Awliabad Bazar and had been harvesting paddy in many nearby areas for the past week, Sohrab said, citing locals.

The two were among four labourers harvesting rice paddy in Hazrat Ali’s fields on Saturday morning. It began to drizzle and lightning began to strike. One of these lightning strikes hit Afzal and Amir as they were headed back to the rented house, killing them on the spot.

Steps will be taken if the families file a case over their unnatural deaths, said Sub Inspector Rajib from Kalihati Police Station.