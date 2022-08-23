Dhaka Metro Rail to launch in December, will run from dawn to midnight

The test will be conducted to check whether everything, including the metro rail's electrical connections, and train signals, is working properly. Trains will be operated through simulators from October, Siddique said.

Initially, trains will run every 10 minutes, the DMTCL MD said. Ten sets of trains have been prepared. Each of these sets has six compartments.

As the passengers of Dhaka become somewhat accustomed and their number increases, the interval between the trains will be reduced, Siddique said.

According to him, the metro rail will have four station plazas and another is under construction that will have parking facilities.