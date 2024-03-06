    বাংলা

    Shop owners organise firefighting training for staff at Dhaka markets

    Firefighters inspected fire extinguishers and other equipment at Mouchak and Anarkali markets to ensure they were in working order

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 07:46 AM

    The Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association has launched an initiative to shore up emergency response capabilities at shopping malls and markets in Dhaka following the deadly blaze at a multi-storey building on Bailey Road.

    On Wednesday, the group's Crisis Management Committee inspected fire extinguishers and other firefighting equipment and organised training sessions for staff at Mouchak and Anarkali markets.

    To ensure the effectiveness of the safety measures, firefighters verified the functionality and validity of the fire extinguishers at Mouchak Market.

    The initiative is part of a broader plan to implement similar training and safety programmes across all shopping malls and markets in the city ahead of Ramadan, according to the association's leaders.

    “The aim is to raise public awareness [about fire incidents] at all shopping malls and markets before Ramadan begins,” said Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association.

    A mock drill demonstrating fire management techniques, including the use of sand and water to extinguish fires, was conducted at Mouchak Market at 11:30am.

    The move comes in the wake of a devastating fire that claimed the lives of 46 people at the multi-storey Green Cosy Cottage on Feb 29.

    The incident brought the issue of fire safety under renewed focus, with authorities shutting down several restaurants during inspection drives across Dhaka.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘Dining in gas chambers’: Green Cozy-like ‘time bombs’ ticking at every corner of Dhaka
    Restaurant ‘time bombs’ ticking across Dhaka
    Teeming with restaurants, Dhanmondi, Mirpur and Khilgaon areas of Dhaka have numerous buildings similar to Green Cozy Cottage
    4 people remanded for 2 days over deadly Baily Road inferno
    4 remanded over Baily Road inferno
    They include three restaurant operators and an official of the building’s constructor
    Couple, their only daughter identified among 46 dead in Bailey Road fire
    Couple, only daughter among 46 dead in Bailey Road fire
    They are Shahjalal Uddin, 34, his wife Meherunnesa Helali, 24, and their only 3-year-old daughter Fairuz Kashem Zamira
    Hasina renews call for fire safety measures after deadly Bailey Road blaze
    Hasina renews call for fire safety after deadly building blaze
    She urged architects and building owners to include essential safety features to prevent such tragedies in the future

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?