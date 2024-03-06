Shop owners organise firefighting training for staff at Dhaka markets

The Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association has launched an initiative to shore up emergency response capabilities at shopping malls and markets in Dhaka following the deadly blaze at a multi-storey building on Bailey Road.

On Wednesday, the group's Crisis Management Committee inspected fire extinguishers and other firefighting equipment and organised training sessions for staff at Mouchak and Anarkali markets.

To ensure the effectiveness of the safety measures, firefighters verified the functionality and validity of the fire extinguishers at Mouchak Market.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to implement similar training and safety programmes across all shopping malls and markets in the city ahead of Ramadan, according to the association's leaders.