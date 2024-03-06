Shop owners organise firefighting training for staff at Dhaka markets

The Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association has launched an initiative to shore up emergency response capabilities at shopping malls and markets in Dhaka following the deadly blaze at a multi-storey building on Bailey Road.
On Wednesday, the group's Crisis Management Committee inspected fire extinguishers and other firefighting equipment and organised training sessions for staff at Mouchak and Anarkali markets.
To ensure the effectiveness of the safety measures, firefighters verified the functionality and validity of the fire extinguishers at Mouchak Market.
The initiative is part of a broader plan to implement similar training and safety programmes across all shopping malls and markets in the city ahead of Ramadan, according to the association's leaders.
“The aim is to raise public awareness [about fire incidents] at all shopping malls and markets before Ramadan begins,” said Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association.
A mock drill demonstrating fire management techniques, including the use of sand and water to extinguish fires, was conducted at Mouchak Market at 11:30am.
The move comes in the wake of a devastating fire that claimed the lives of 46 people at the multi-storey Green Cosy Cottage on Feb 29.
The incident brought the issue of fire safety under renewed focus, with authorities shutting down several restaurants during inspection drives across Dhaka.