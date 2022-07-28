Bangladeshi-origin Briton, son’s deaths in Sylhet leave Cardiff in shock

One of their neighbours, who asked not to be named, told the Guardian: “It is so shocking. We’ve been living near them for more than 25 years. They are a quiet family who do their own thing. They were just a nice, neat family.”

A Labour councillor for Riverside, Kanaya Singh, said: “Clearly this is a worrying and tragic event. Everyone I have spoken to in the community speaks very highly of the family and our thoughts are with them.

“There is also a great deal of concern because many people from Riverside go to Bangladesh on a regular basis. I hope that the authorities are able to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible.”

Rafiqul Islam’s brother-in-law, Abdul Mumin Khan, described him as a “very nice guy” and his son as “very sweet and friendly”, according to the report.

Mohammed Haroon, general secretary of the Bangladesh Association Cardiff, who used to work with Rafiqul, said: “He was a very nice person, very helpful person who was at the mosque all the time and constantly working with the community.” Haroon said that Rafiqul was a member of their local badminton and football teams.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following an incident in Bangladesh and are in contact with the local authorities.”