    Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on life support

    He was put on life support after his health deteriorated at the Gonoshasthaya Kendra

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 April 2023, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 11:04 AM

    Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, has been put on life support after his health deteriorated at the hospital in Dhaka.

    Gonoshasthaya Kendra spokesman Jahangir Alam Mintu confirmed the news in a statement on Monday.

    “Zafrullah was placed on life support around 10:30 am. The physicians are closely observing his condition. Treatments are underway for his improvement,” the statement said, quoting Prof Brig Gen Mamun Mostafi, the chief of the Nephrology Department at Gonoshasthaya.

    Zafrullah was hospitalised a few days ago after his health deteriorated. A medical panel of specialists was formed to oversee his treatment on Sunday.

