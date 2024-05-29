Voting suspended for Bogura Sadar Upazila vice chairman seat over election symbol error

The EC says it will take action against the returning officer for the election symbol error

The Election Commission has halted voting for the vice chairman seat in the Bogura Sadar Upazila during the third phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad elections.

However, voting is still open for the chairman and woman vice chairman posts, said EC Additional Secretary Farhad Ahamed Khan.

“Voting for the vice chairman post was halted due to an error with the election symbols,” he said.

The vice chairman candidate, Iftarul Islam Mamun, is contesting the Bogura Sadar Upazila race with the ‘ice cream’ symbol.

Mamun alleged that he had received the symbol of ‘ice cream with a stick’ during the commission’s allotment but a photograph of a ‘Kulfi ice cream’ has been printed on the ballots.

Action will be taken against the returning officer after the end of voting, the EC said.

Voting has been peaceful so far at all Upazilas, EC official Khan said.