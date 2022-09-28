Roadwork causes 25km tailback on highway in Cumilla

Travellers were stranded for hours as vehicles were allowed to use only one Dhaka-bound lane since Wednesday morning.

By afternoon, the tailback stretched from Chandina’s Madhaia to Daudkandi toll plaza via Gouripur. Ambulances were also stuck.

Mohammad Sohel, a Dhaka-bound bus passenger from Cumilla, said it took six hours for him to reach Gouripur as the bus could move only half a kilometre in four hours.