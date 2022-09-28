    বাংলা

    Roadwork causes 25km tailback on highway in Cumilla

    Travellers are stranded for hours as vehicles are allowed to use only one Dhaka-bound lane

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 01:59 PM

    The repair work on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Daudkandi in Cumilla has created a 25-kilometre tailback.

    Travellers were stranded for hours as vehicles were allowed to use only one Dhaka-bound lane since Wednesday morning.

    By afternoon, the tailback stretched from Chandina’s Madhaia to Daudkandi toll plaza via Gouripur. Ambulances were also stuck.

    Mohammad Sohel, a Dhaka-bound bus passenger from Cumilla, said it took six hours for him to reach Gouripur as the bus could move only half a kilometre in four hours.

    Jahangir Alam, chief of Daudkandi Highway Police, said they were working to ease congestion. “We are urging the drivers and passengers to help the government do its work.”

    Suniti Chakma, executive engineer of the Road Transport and Highways Division in Cumilla, said they were working fast to finish the work.

    Traffic increased ahead of the Durga Puja holiday, which worsened the situation, he said.

    Suniti also said they were making announcements by loudspeaker, requesting travellers to use the Cumilla-Brahmanbaria road to avoid the jam.

    Suniti advised Dhaka-bound travellers to start early for the capital, saying it may take five to six more months to complete the work.

    RELATED STORIES
    As Kalna bridge is set to open, transport workers call for an expanded road
    Expanded road needed to handle Kalna bridge traffic
    Drivers are worried about added congestion and accidents if the Jashore-Narail road is not expanded to four lanes
    Bangladesh reports 665 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 665 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,023,810 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,360
    Eden College BCL chief Tamanna, 7 others face attempted murder charges
    Eden College BCL leaders face attempted murder charges
    Jannatul Ferdous, vice president of the college's BCL unit, accused them of physically assaulting her and threatening to kill her
    RAB only uses force when necessary, says outgoing chief Al-Mamun
    RAB only uses force when necessary: outgoing DG
    The RAB strives to carry out its duties with transparency and adherence to due process, says Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher