Bangladesh requests UAE government to extradite murder suspect Arav Khan

The Bangladesh government has sent a letter to the United Arab Emirates to bring back Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive suspect in the murder of a police officer.

The documents for the repatriation of Arav were duly verified and sent to the concerned ministry in the UAE mission in Dhaka, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said in the regular press briefing on Thursday.

She said the ministry would inform the media about any development in the process of repatriating Arav.

Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in Dubai. Several Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom, flew to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.