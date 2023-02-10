    বাংলা

    RAB arrests fugitive who was sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

    Md Helal, 30, was jailed for life over his involvement in a murder centring a ludo game in Cumilla eight years ago

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 07:11 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 07:11 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man who was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in a murder centring a ludo game in Cumilla’s Chouddagram Upazila eight years ago.

    The fugitive, Md Helal, 30, is a native of Noapara village in Chouddagram. He was arrested in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area on Friday, said Assistant Police Superintendent Farzana Haque of RAB-3.

    “Helal was named in a case over a murder stemming from a ludo board game in 2015. He went into hiding after a Cumilla court sentenced him to life in prison in 2018.”

    He had been hiding in different parts of the country ever since, Farzana said, adding that the law enforcers have been told to take legal action against him.

