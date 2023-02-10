RAB arrests fugitive who was sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man who was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in a murder centring a ludo game in Cumilla’s Chouddagram Upazila eight years ago.

The fugitive, Md Helal, 30, is a native of Noapara village in Chouddagram. He was arrested in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area on Friday, said Assistant Police Superintendent Farzana Haque of RAB-3.