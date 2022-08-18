Hindus in Bangladesh observe Janmashtami

The Hindu community in Bangladesh is celebrating Janmashtami, one of their biggest festivals, with customary fervour and devotion.

A three-day programme to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna is underway at the Dhakeshwari National Temple on Thursday.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth (ashtami) day of the dark fortnight in the Bengali month of Bhadra with a mission to establish the principles of truth and righteousness.