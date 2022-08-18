Hindus in Bangladesh observe Janmashtami

The Hindu community in Bangladesh is celebrating Janmashtami, one of their biggest festivals, with customary fervour and devotion.
A three-day programme to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna is underway at the Dhakeshwari National Temple on Thursday.
According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth (ashtami) day of the dark fortnight in the Bengali month of Bhadra with a mission to establish the principles of truth and righteousness.
The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Dhaka Mahanagar Puja Udjapan Committee have organised various programmes to mark the day, which is a public holiday.
Devotees usually fast on the day of Janmashtami to reinforce their beliefs.
A ceremony will be held at the Dhakeshwari Temple in the afternoon, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend, according to Ramen Mondal, general secretary of the Sarbojanin Puja Committee.
On Friday, devotees wil lead the traditional Mangal Shobhajatra, a thematic procession to mark the occassion, from Palashi at 4 pm. The procession will pass through the Dhaka University campus and end at the Bahadur Shah Park via Nawabpur road. A puja ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 pm.
On the third day of the festival, a discussion will be held at the Dhakeshwari Temple at 3 pm. Various ceremonies will also be held in temples around the capital, including the Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Bagh Ashram and the Swami Bholananda Giri Ashram.