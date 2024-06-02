Heatwave in 16 Bangladesh districts to continue into Monday

The temperature continues to rise as it isn’t raining regularly, a meteorologist says

A mild heatwave is sweeping across 16 districts, including Dhaka, after Cyclone Remal and is likely to continue for the next 24 hours, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“The temperature is rising again as the usual monsoon rain isn’t falling,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid on Sunday. “As there is little chance of rain tomorrow, temperatures are likely to remain similar. However, there is the likelihood of rain the day after tomorrow. If rain falls, the temperature will drop.”

“Today, the highest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 36.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature rose to 37 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, Sylhet, and Sirajganj.”

The 72-hour forecast on Sunday had said Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Moulvibazar, Chandpur, Noakhali, Bagerhat, Jashore, Barishal, Patuakhali and Bhola districts. The heatwave may also abate in a few places, it said.

The forecast says daytime temperatures may drop slightly while nighttime temperatures may remain unchanged across the country.

Some places in the Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Chattogram divisions, many places in the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and one or two places in the Khulna and Barishal divisions may experience light to moderate rain with gusty winds or thundershowers.

Some parts of the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions may experience moderate to heavy rainfall, the BMD said.

The forecast said the southwest monsoon has advanced to the Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon.

On Monday, light to very heavy rains are likely in different parts of the country as the heat wave subsides. Most places in the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, many places in the Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and some places in the Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds. Also, there may be moderate to heavy rain in some parts of the country.

Day and night temperatures may drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius across the country.