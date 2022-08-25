Bangladesh police chief gets US visa to join UN summit in New York

Benazir Ahmed, the sanctioned inspector general of police, will be able to travel to the United States to join a United Nations summit in New York, a home ministry spokesman has said.
Sharif Mahmud, senior public relations officer at the ministry, said on Thursday that Benazir secured the US visa.
“The six people, who were named in the government order on the trip, will travel to the US,” he said and added Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead the delegation.
The two-day Chiefs of Police Summit is scheduled to start on Aug 31. The Bangladesh delegation is expected to leave for New York on Aug 30 and return home on Sept 3.
On Dec 10, 2021, Washington imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its current and former officials, including the force's former head Benazir, citing ‘serious human rights violations’.
As Dhaka’s efforts have continued to get the sanctions withdrawn, Benazir's inclusion in the Bangladeshi contingent raised eyebrows as the sanctions would stop him from entering the country.
There is a “gentleman's agreement” under UN norms that will allow Benazir to attend the event, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said earlier.