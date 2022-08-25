    বাংলা

    Bangladesh police chief gets US visa to join UN summit in New York

    Benazir's inclusion in the Bangladeshi contingent raised eyebrows as sanctions would stop him from entering the US

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 August 2022, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 01:07 PM

    Benazir Ahmed, the sanctioned inspector general of police, will be able to travel to the United States to join a United Nations summit in New York, a home ministry spokesman has said.

    Sharif Mahmud, senior public relations officer at the ministry, said on Thursday that Benazir secured the US visa.

    “The six people, who were named in the government order on the trip, will travel to the US,” he said and added Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead the delegation.

    The two-day Chiefs of Police Summit is scheduled to start on Aug 31. The Bangladesh delegation is expected to leave for New York on Aug 30 and return home on Sept 3.

    On Dec 10, 2021, Washington imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its current and former officials, including the force's former head Benazir, citing ‘serious human rights violations’.

    As Dhaka’s efforts have continued to get the sanctions withdrawn, Benazir's inclusion in the Bangladeshi contingent raised eyebrows as the sanctions would stop him from entering the country.

    There is a “gentleman's agreement” under UN norms that will allow Benazir to attend the event, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said earlier.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar Rohingya, five years on, want to leave Bangladesh camps and go home with justice
    Rohingya refugees want to go home with justice
    The refugees, from children to the elderly, wave placards and chant slogans, many wearing black ribbons to mark what they call ‘Rohingya Genocide Remembrance’
    Anti-money laundering watchdog seeks bank records of WASA MD Taqsem, his family
    Anti-money laundering watchdog summons WASA MD’s bank records
    Taqsem A Khan has recently come under the scanner after reports of his monthly salary of almost Tk 650,000 surfaced
    Drug stores can stay open despite power saving measures: Maleque
    Drug stores can stay open at all hours: Maleque
    Despite the government's power-saving push to limit the business hours of commercial entities, drug stores can remain open as they are emergency services, the health minister says
    Police arrest Grameen Telecom union leader
    Grameen Telecom union leader arrested
    Mainul Islam has been remanded to police for questioning over allegations of breaching trust, fraud and embezzlement

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher