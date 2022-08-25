Bangladesh police chief gets US visa to join UN summit in New York

Benazir Ahmed, the sanctioned inspector general of police, will be able to travel to the United States to join a United Nations summit in New York, a home ministry spokesman has said.

Sharif Mahmud, senior public relations officer at the ministry, said on Thursday that Benazir secured the US visa.

“The six people, who were named in the government order on the trip, will travel to the US,” he said and added Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead the delegation.