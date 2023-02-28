Bangladesh eases corrections to birth and death registrations

On Feb 22, the office of the registrar general sent a letter to every city corporation, deputy commissioner, and chief executive officer of cantonment boards across the country informing them of the change.

The rules for the registration of births and deaths say that a person can make corrections in the 90 days after the initial registration was done.

However, the BDRIS software used to correct minor errors, such as the person’s name, the names of their parents, their address and the number of children, required the upazila executive officer, the municipality, the city corporation, or the cantonment board to make the correction through the deputy director of local government, which took a lot of time and led to public suffering.

As such, corrections to names, addresses, and other minor errors can now be corrected at the relevant registration offices in order to ease the process of registering births and deaths, according to the letter.

It also instructed the relevant offices to take the necessary steps to launch these services.

It is believed that this will significantly reduce the problems faced by people trying to make corrections.