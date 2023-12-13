    বাংলা

    IMF board clears first review of Bangladesh's $4.7bn bailout

    Rising living costs have sparked protests in recent months as Hasina's government struggles to pay for costly energy imports

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 05:08 AM

    The International Monetary Fund said its executive board cleared the first review of Bangladesh's $4.7 billion bailout on Tuesday, providing $689.8 million in funding to Dhaka as it battles high inflation ahead of national elections in January.

    The IMF provided Bangladesh with immediate access to about $468.3 million and also made available $221.5 million in support of the country's climate change agenda.

    Sharply rising living costs have sparked violent protests in recent months in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government struggles to pay for costly energy imports due to shrinking dollar reserves and a weakening Taka currency.

    The IMF said Bangladesh's monetary policy should be tightened to restore near-term macroeconomic stability, supported by neutral fiscal policy and greater exchange rate flexibility.

    "Bangladesh's economy is navigating multi-faceted economic challenges. Despite a difficult external environment, program performance has been broadly on track..." Antoinette Sayeh, the deputy managing director of IMF, said.

    "Near-term policies should continue to focus on containing inflation," Sayeh added.

    The IMF projected real GDP growth at 6% in 2024 for Bangladesh and expected inflation to moderate to 7.25% year over year by the end of 2024.

    Bangladesh received an immediate disbursement of about $476 million when the IMF approved the loans in January.

    RELATED STORIES
    Attendees arrive for the opening of UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
    COP28 kicks off with climate disaster fund victory
    In establishing the fund on the first day of the two-week COP28 conference, delegates opened the door for governments to announce contributions
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, United States, Sept 4, 2018.
    Pakistan set to receive $700m after review success: IMF
    The funds to be issued are a second tranche of the bailout, which is subject to an approval from the IMF's executive board
    Pakistan pushes up natural gas price ahead of IMF review
    Pakistan pushes up natural gas price ahead of IMF review
    A fixed tariff for 57% of household consumers has been raised to 400 rupees a month, from 10 rupees, the energy minister says
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF wants strong budget, narrower deficit from Sri Lanka
    Sri Lanka reached a staff level agreement with the IMF late on Thursday to release the second tranche of about $330 million but still needs approval

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury