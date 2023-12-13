IMF board clears first review of Bangladesh's $4.7bn bailout

The International Monetary Fund said its executive board cleared the first review of Bangladesh's $4.7 billion bailout on Tuesday, providing $689.8 million in funding to Dhaka as it battles high inflation ahead of national elections in January.

The IMF provided Bangladesh with immediate access to about $468.3 million and also made available $221.5 million in support of the country's climate change agenda.

Sharply rising living costs have sparked violent protests in recent months in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government struggles to pay for costly energy imports due to shrinking dollar reserves and a weakening Taka currency.