State witnesses turn hostile, plaintiff AWOL: the shambolic state of Dhaka commissioner Binoy Sarkar murder case

Binoy Krishna Sarkar was an elected representative for ward 72 of the then united Dhaka City Corporation back in 2002.

The BNP-backed commissioner was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Jhulon Bari lane in the older parts of the city on May 22 of that year.

Binoy’s wife Sarika Sarkar, who later became the commissioner of the same ward after winning the bypoll, lodged a murder case at the Kotwali Police Station naming 26 men.

It’s been 20 years since the homicide, but there has been little visible progress in the case.

The case proceedings were stalled after a High Court bench blocked them in 2006. The Supreme Court lifted the stay order nine years later, effectively paving the way for the prosecution to restart the proceedings.

However, it was just a scratch on the surface compared to the prosecution’s actual miserable situation.

The situation is so catastrophic that the prosecution could not even locate the plaintiff, Sarika Sarkar.