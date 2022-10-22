    বাংলা

    Rajshahi Medical interns go on strike again after violence over university student’s death

    They demand the arrest of those involved in violence in the wake of the death of a Rajshahi University student

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 02:13 PM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 02:13 PM

    Interns at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital have again called a strike demanding the arrest of those involved in vandalising the institution and assaulting doctors in the wake of the death of a Rajshahi University student.

    Imran Hossain, the president of the RMCH interns’ council, announced a 72-hour strike pressing a three-point demand on Saturday. 

    Along with the arrest and punishment of those involved in the agitation last week, the interns demanded that authorities identify the cause of the death of Rajshahi University student KGM Shahriar and ensure the safety of the doctors at the hospital. 

    The interns threatened fresh protest programmes if the demands were not met within three days. 

    Shahriar, a fourth-year student of marketing at Rajshahi University, was injured after falling from the second-floor balcony of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall on Wednesday. He was subsequently rushed to RMCH where doctors declared him dead.

    Agitated university students then vandalised the hospital alleging negligence on the authorities’ part and clashed with RMCH students at one point. At midnight, the interns called an indefinite strike and left the hospital all at once. 

    The hospital authorities formed a six-member committee to probe the allegations of negligence in the treatment of Shahriar in a late-night meeting. The hospital’s acting administrative officer Anwar Hossain lodged a case against more than three hundred Rajshahi University students, but it was not registered. 

    Following a meeting with the hospital administration on Thursday, the interns pressed a 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of those involved in the agitation and returned to work on Friday. 

    The interns called a strike again as no arrest was made.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh resorts to technology to improve road safety. Is it sustainable?
    Govt to introduce ITS tech to improve road safety
    The 'Intelligent Transport System' is set to be implemented on two highways to curb traffic violations. But an expert remains sceptical
    Often crushed by buses and trucks, three-wheelers refuse to leave highways
    Crash-prone 3-wheelers unstoppable on highways
    In a span of three days this month, seven people were killed in collisions between autorickshaws and other vehicles near Kanchpur bridge in Narayanganj
    The rich are using more air-conditioners, turning up the heat for the poor in Dhaka
    More AC for rich, more heat for poor
    A survey finds the city’s temperature rose by 3 degrees Celsius in several decades mainly due to a rise in the use of electronic devices
    Workers demonstrate at Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram on Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 during a strike over the stabbing death of a fellow worker.
    2 held over stabbing death of Ctg worker
    A parking dispute with a pickup truck driver led to the worker’s death at Chattogram’s Khatunganj market, police say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher