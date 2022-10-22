Rajshahi Medical interns go on strike again after violence over university student’s death

Interns at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital have again called a strike demanding the arrest of those involved in vandalising the institution and assaulting doctors in the wake of the death of a Rajshahi University student.

Imran Hossain, the president of the RMCH interns’ council, announced a 72-hour strike pressing a three-point demand on Saturday.

Along with the arrest and punishment of those involved in the agitation last week, the interns demanded that authorities identify the cause of the death of Rajshahi University student KGM Shahriar and ensure the safety of the doctors at the hospital.

The interns threatened fresh protest programmes if the demands were not met within three days.

Shahriar, a fourth-year student of marketing at Rajshahi University, was injured after falling from the second-floor balcony of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall on Wednesday. He was subsequently rushed to RMCH where doctors declared him dead.