Daughter testifies in actor Shihmu murder case, says father apologised for ‘mistake’

Ojiha Alim Rid, the teenaged daughter of actor Raima Islam Shimu, has testified in the case over the murder of her mother against her father Shakawat Ali Nobel and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad.

Shakawat often assaulted Shimu as the couple had marital discord, Ojiha said in Dhaka Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shafiqul’s court on Thursday.

The 40-year-old actor, who lived with her husband and two children in Dhaka’s Green Road, did not return home after going out on Jan 16, 2022 and Nobel filed a general diary with Kalabagan police the following day.