24 farmers were returning to Satkhira with paddy sacks. Two died when their truck overturned

Two farmers have died and 22 others were injured after a paddy-laden truck fell into a roadside ditch and overturned in Satkhira.
The incident occurred in front of Kumira Mohila Degree College in Tala Upazila around 5:30 am on Tuesday, said Mahmudur Rahman, chief of the local police station.
The dead have been identified as Sumon Hossain, 35, and Abul Hossain, 46, both residents of the district’s Shyamnagar Upazila.
“A group of 24 farmers, including women, was returning to Satkhira from Shariatpur carrying 245 paddy sacks on a truck. They tied themselves to the paddy sacks with fishing nets during the trip,” Rahman said.
“The vehicle veered out of control and overturned after plunging into a roadside ditch in the Kumira area. The farmers were asleep at the time.”
“Sumon died on the spot. The injured were rushed to different hospitals including Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where Abul died while receiving treatment,” Rahman added.
The bodies of Sumon and Abul have been kept at the Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue.