24 farmers were returning to Satkhira with paddy sacks. Two died when their truck overturned

Two farmers have died and 22 others were injured after a paddy-laden truck fell into a roadside ditch and overturned in Satkhira.

The incident occurred in front of Kumira Mohila Degree College in Tala Upazila around 5:30 am on Tuesday, said Mahmudur Rahman, chief of the local police station.

The dead have been identified as Sumon Hossain, 35, and Abul Hossain, 46, both residents of the district’s Shyamnagar Upazila.