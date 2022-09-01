Fire breaks out at Dhaka North mayor’s office

Farid Uddin, the mayor’s personal aide, said officials went to the office after they were informed about the incident.

“The fire broke out on the floor where the mayor’s office is situated. We are yet to determine the source of the fire, but assume that an electrical glitch may have sparked it,” he said.

Mokbul Hossain, a spokesman for the DNCC, said a "short circuit" in the electrical control room next to the elevator on the eighth floor is believed to be the cause of the fire.

“The entire floor is engulfed in smoke as a small portion of the ceiling caught fire. However, work is underway to break some of the glass windows on the eighth floor near the reception and the front end to let the smoke out.”

Firefighters are trying to pinpoint the source of the fire, but no major damage has been done so far, according to him.