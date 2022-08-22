Hasina vows to overcome 'temporary' economic crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the economic upheaval stemming from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are temporary and Bangladesh will soon be back on a normal footing.
The government will do all it can to alleviate the suffering of the people, she said while virtually addressing the closing ceremony of the 73rd basic training course for BCS officers on Monday.
As the war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, a series of sanctions and counter-sanctions between the West and Russia has triggered a global energy crisis.
Amid the turmoil in the international market, Bangladesh hiked fuel oil prices as much as 52 percent and introduced rolling power outages to mark the start of a period of austerity.
Addressing the crisis, Hasina said, "We are going through a temporary period of suffering. Our efforts are focused on reducing that suffering."
"Today, even developed countries are struggling. By comparison, the challenge we are facing is even bigger. Still, we will continue to serve the people with the limited strength and resources that we have," Hasina said.
She urged BCS officers to be mindful of the people's plight during the ongoing crisis and strive for the nation's betterment.
"Our new officers must always remember that they have to work for the welfare of the people," she said, while calling on the BCS officers to espouse the ideals and values of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Highlighting the various development-oriented measures taken by the Awami League government, Hasina noted that emphasising the welfare of people at the grassroots can guarantee economic progress.
The premier also outlined the government's goal of eradicating discrimination in all walks of life, a lifelong pursuit of Bangabandhu.
“I want to take our country forward. Our youth must utilise their talents even further and move the country forward. It falls on everyone to ensure the welfare of the people of this country. We should always bear that in mind. Serving the people is the most important duty.”