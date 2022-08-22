Hasina vows to overcome 'temporary' economic crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the economic upheaval stemming from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war are temporary and Bangladesh will soon be back on a normal footing.

The government will do all it can to alleviate the suffering of the people, she said while virtually addressing the closing ceremony of the 73rd basic training course for BCS officers on Monday.

As the war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, a series of sanctions and counter-sanctions between the West and Russia has triggered a global energy crisis.

Amid the turmoil in the international market, Bangladesh hiked fuel oil prices as much as 52 percent and introduced rolling power outages to mark the start of a period of austerity.