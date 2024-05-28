Firefighter electrocuted to death while on duty in Khagrachhari

21-year-old Rasel Hossain was chopping up a tree felled by the cyclone when he was shocked

A firefighter has been electrocuted to death while chopping up a tree felled by Cyclone Remal.

The incident occurred around 12:30am on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Fire Service.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Rasel Hossain. He died while undergoing treatment at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.

Rasel hailed from Basna village in Dhaka’s Dhamrai. He joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence as a firefighter in 2023.

A tree was felled by the storm in the Alutila area of Khagrachhari’s Matiranga Upazila, the press release said.

The fallen tree was reported around 10pm and a Khagrachhari firefighting unit was dispatched to remove it and Rasel was suddenly electrocuted.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died while undergoing treatment.

Fire Service Brigadier General Md Main Uddin has expressed his deep grief and his sincerest condolences to the family for Rasel’s sudden death.