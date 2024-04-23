Bangladesh and Qatar sign 5 agreements, 5 MoUs during emir’s visit

Bangladesh and Qatar have signed five agreements and five Memoranda of Understanding to expand cooperation on a range of issues including investment, labour, and port management.

They were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The agreements are for:

Cooperation in the legal field

Promotion and protection of mutual investments

Avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes in income

Maritime transport

The establishment of a Joint Business Council between the FBCCI and the QCCI