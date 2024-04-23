    বাংলা

    Bangladesh and Qatar sign 5 agreements, 5 MoUs during emir’s visit

    The pacts covered cooperation in many fields, including investment, taxation, maritime transport, labour, and education

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2024, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 06:58 AM

    Bangladesh and Qatar have signed five agreements and five Memoranda of Understanding to expand cooperation on a range of issues including investment, labour, and port management.

    They were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

    The agreements are for:

    Cooperation in the legal field

    Promotion and protection of mutual investments

    Avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes in income

    Maritime transport

    The establishment of a Joint Business Council between the FBCCI and the QCCI

    The MoUs are for:

    Cooperation in diplomatic training

    Cooperation in sports and youth

    Cooperation in manpower employment

    Cooperation in education, higher education, and scientific research

    Port management between Qatar company MAWANI QATAR and the Chittagong Ports Authority

    Hasina had greeted the Middle Eastern monarch at the Tiger Gate in Dhaka’s Tejgaon with flowers around 10:15am.

    The prime minister and Emir Al Thani then held a private meeting at the PMO’s Shimul Hall.

    The two then shifted to Globe Hall for a photo session before sitting for bilateral talks with representatives from both countries at Chameli Hall.

    Following the talks, the agreements and MoUs were signed between the two countries in the presence of the emir and the prime minister at Korbi Hall.

    During the event, it was announced that the park to be built at a field in Mirpur’s Kalshi and the road leading from the Mirpur ECB intersection to the Kalshi Flyover will be named after the emir.

    Emir Al Thani arrived in Dhaka on Monday for a two-day trip. He was given a red carpet welcome by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

    Before his arrival, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud had described the visit as an ‘investment opportunity’ for Bangladesh.

    “Due to its geopolitical location and diplomatic mediation, Qatar is known as an influential country in the Middle East. It is also one of the largest labour markets for Bangladeshis and about 400,000 Bangladeshis work there,” he said.

    “In addition, this visit can be considered a potential source of investment. It is also an important source of energy imports for Bangladesh.”

    He also suggested that Bangladesh would recommend the formation of an economic zone for Qatar in the country.

    Emir Al Thani is the first high-level official from a Middle Eastern country to visit Bangladesh since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League came to power for a fourth consecutive term after the general election on Jan 7, 2024.

    It is also the first time a Qatari emir has visited Bangladesh in nearly two decades. Former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the father of the current emir, had come to Dhaka in 2005.

    RELATED STORIES
    Qatar emir sits for talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Qatar emir sits for talks with PM Hasina
    Several agreements between Qatar and Bangladesh are to be signed following bilateral talks
    Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Qatar’s emir
    Bangladesh gives red carpet welcome to Qatar’s emir
    It is the first visit by a monarch from the Middle Eastern country since 2005
    11 agreements to be signed during Qatar emir’s visit to Bangladesh
    11 deals lined up for Qatari emir’s visit
    Qatar can invest in the economic sector, says Hasan Mahmud
    The Russian national flag flies in front of the Great Hall of the People before a welcoming ceremony for Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, China, May 24, 2023.
    Russia, China to maintain fight against terrorism: Lavrov
    Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps